SMART coaches in Rajdhani Exp for better experience: Indian Railways runs Mumbai-Delhi train with Tejas rakes

With the use of Tejas SMART Coach, the national transporter aims to move to predictive maintenance instead of preventive maintenance.

In another paradigm shift for enhancing passengers’ travel experience, Indian Railways has started running the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani train with Tejas sleeper coach rakes. This bright golden-hued newly upgraded rake began its maiden run on 19 July 2021. According to Western Railways’ Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Sumit Thakur, with the use of Tejas SMART Coach, the national transporter aims to move to predictive maintenance instead of preventive maintenance. The Modern Coach Factory (MCF) is manufacturing these Tejas type Sleeper coaches, which will gradually replace the premium long-distance trains. The ministry said the existing rakes of Train Number 02951/02952 Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani are being replaced with Tejas type sleeper coaches.

According to the Railway Ministry, two such rakes have been made ready to run as Rajdhani Express. Out of these two Tejas type sleeper coach rakes, one rake consists of exclusive Tejas SMART sleeper coaches. Interestingly, this coach is the first of its kind to be introduced over the Indian Railways network. For enhanced passenger safety and comfort, the new train will boast various smart features. This coach aims to provide world-class amenities with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems.

The Tejas sleeper coach rake is equipped with PICCU, provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server, according to the ministry. The Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit will record the data of WSP, Toilet odour sensors, panic switch, CCTV recording as well as other items integrated with fire detection and alarm system, choke filter sensor, air quality and energy meter.

Some of the additional smart features include two LCDs inside each coach to display vital information related to journey, Digital Destination Board, six cameras are fitted in each coach for security and surveillance monitoring, Automatic Plug Door, Automatic Fire Alarm, Detection and Suppression system, Emergency Talk back for medical or security emergency, Toilet Occupancy Sensor, Bio-Vacuum Toilet system, Air Suspension Bogies, HVAC, Water level sensor to indicate water availability on real time basis, Improved interiors, Roller Blind on window, Mobile Charging points, Berth reading light, Upper berth climbing arrangement, etc.