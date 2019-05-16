Smaller Indian Railways stations in Delhi lack safety and security arrangements: Report

Indian Railways, even as it redevelops stations to make them more passenger-friendly, should increasingly focus on safety at smaller stations as well. Several railway stations situated in the national capital region (NCR) have been found to have no security arrangements, according to a Dainik Jagran report. The smaller railway stations do not have metal detectors and scanners, the report claims, adding that there are no police personnel deployed at the stations for the checking of passengers\u2019 goods and luggage. According to the report, there are around 30 railway stations in Delhi-NCR which have no arrangements for safety and verification. Through the passenger trains at these stations, one can easily reach the other busier stations in Delhi. There are no security personnel at Tilak Bridge, Shivaji Bridge, Vivek Vihar, Mandavali, Shakurbasti, Okhla, Bijwasan railway stations. Dinesh Kumar Gupta from Railway Police, Delhi was quoted in the report saying that in order to make the railway stations safer, the measures need to be taken by the Railway Ministry. Majority of the safety and security arrangements haven\u2019t been made available at the station, he added. Ajay Michael, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), Delhi Division was also quoted in the report saying that the security arrangements are part of a comprehensive network and the smaller stations will be included in this. He added that wherever the security personnel have not been personally deployed, special teams are sent for patrolling in those areas from time to time, and the intelligence team also keeps a watch. The smaller railway stations of the national capital region are as follows: Adarsh Nagar, Indra Puri, Kirti Nagar, Khera Kalan, Ghevra, Chanakyapuri, Tughlakabad, Dayabasti, Kishanganj, Narela, Nangloi, Narayana Vihar, Patel Nagar, Palam, Pragati Maidan, Baraad, Baadli, Mangolpuri, Mundka, Lajpat Nagar, Lodhi Colony, Shahbad Mohammadpur, Sadar Bazaar, Sardar Patel Marg, Sarojini Nagar, Seva Nagar apart from Shivaji Bridge, Vivek Vihar, Tilak Bridge, Mandavali, Okhla, Shakurbasti, Bijwasan railway stations.