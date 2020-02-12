Sleep peacefully during train journeys! This Indian Railways service wakes you up before your station arrives

In order to use this service, passengers will have to call the railway helpline number 139.

Is your Indian Railways train due to arrive at the station at 4:00 AM or any such odd hour? Don’t worry about missing the station due to sleep! Many times during train journeys, a lot of people fall asleep due to which their station is often left behind. In a bid to make train journeys more convenient for such passengers, Indian Railways offers a service where passengers get a phone call before the train is about to enter their destination or railway station. By using this service, railway passengers can get rid of the hassle of staying awake and also, they do not have to worry about missing the destination station. According to an NBT report, the service is part of a joint initiative between the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Bharat BPO.

In order to use this service, passengers will have to call the railway helpline number 139. Under this service, information about the destination arrival will be sent via a phone call to the registered mobile number of the passenger, half an hour before the train arrives at the railway station. To avail this service, railway passengers will have to call 139 and provide basic information like their PNR number, name of the railway station, STD code of the railway station. After the passenger gives all this information, the system will find out the current status of the train and provide the correct information to the passenger through a phone call.

Recently, the 139 service number of Indian Railways has been converted into an integrated helpline number, based on an interactive voice response system for the convenience of passengers. Thus, railway passengers now do not have to remember different numbers. Starting 1 January 2020, only 139 number has been made available for passengers or railway users instead of several helpline numbers. To seek help, railway passengers just need to give a call or SMS on 139. The integrated railway helpline number service is available in as many as 12 different languages.