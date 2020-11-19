Six ROBs to be constructed in Odisha: Train operations to be safer! Indian Railways signs MoU with TCIL

The MoU, signed on Tuesday, is part of the zonal railways' commitment to ensuring safety of both railway passengers and rail users.

In a bid to enhance the safety of train operations as well as hassle-free movement of rail and road traffic, Indian Railways’ East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone has signed an MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) for construction of six Road Over Bridges (ROBs) in the state of Odisha at a cost of Rs 436.87 crore. The MoU, signed on Tuesday, is part of the zonal railways’ commitment to ensuring safety of both railway passengers and rail users, according to a PTI report. To achieve the goal of safety, ROBs, Road Under Bridges (RUBs) as well as Limited Height Subways are being constructed by abolishing Level Crossing Gates.

The six Road Over Bridges are proposed to be built between Ranital-Jenapur railway stations of Ranital-Cuttack section under ECoR zone’s Khurda Road Division in Howrah-Chennai Main line. According to the report, the MoU has been signed to one party on composite contract basis. The MoU was signed by Anil Kumar, General Manager, TCIL with Brijesh Mishra, Chief General Engineer of ECoR in presence of Principal Chief Engineer of the zonal railway, Narottam Singh Uikey.

The Road Over Bridges are scheduled to be constructed between Ranital and Bhadrak railway stations, between Jajpur Keonjhar Road and Jakhapura railway stations, between Kenduapada and Manjuri Road railway stations, Manjuri Road and Baitarani Road, Baitarani Road and Korai Halt railway stations and between Jakhapura and Jenapur railway stations over Khurda Road Division. The Railway Board has assigned the construction work for these ROBs to TCIL and the company will be paid management fee at 3.64% over the project cost.

The Modality for execution as well as standard MoU was finalized at the Railway Board level and work specific MoU was to be signed at the level of East Coast Railway zone, in consultation with TCIL. The ECoR is the first zone of Indian Railways to execute the MoU with the PSU for the execution of work for the construction of Road Over Bridges.