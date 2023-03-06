Sivok-Rangpo railway link: Ashwini Vaishnaw calls it a ‘Gateway of Sikkim’, construction in full swing

The Sivok-Rangpo line, which will connect the state of Sikkim with the rest of the country, was recently inspected by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. According to the Ministry of Railways, Vaishnaw, while inspecting the arrangements at Sivok, instructed the officials to make the link a gateway of Sikkim.

The rail connectivity is all set to boost transportation infrastructure for the North-Eastern people and give a reliable and comfortable transportation infrastructure. Let’s find out how.

Sivok-Rangpo rail link project: Construction decoded

Under the Sivok-Rangpo rail link project, five stations, 14 tunnels, and 21 bridges are expected to be set up, reported ANI. Contracts have been awarded for 14 tunnels, 13 major bridges and four yards.

As per the report, the construction work of yards is in full swing at Sivok, Riyang, Melli and Rangpo. The Sivok-Rangpo rail link project, with a sanctioned cost of Rs 4086 crore, has got forest clearance and nod from the wildlife department.

Sivok-Rangpo rail link project: All about connectivity

With future connectivity to Gangtok and further to the Indo-China Border (i.e. upto Nathula Pass), the project is of strategic importance as it will play a vital role in meeting the Defence requirements after its completion, reported ANI.

Currently, Sikkim has only road connection (NH 31A) which faces frequent disruptions during monsoons. The road has tremendous traffic pressure making the journey more stressful.