Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal: Key things about India’s first centralised AC station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal, which boasts airport-like facilities, in Bengaluru. The terminal had been ready since 2020 but the inauguration was pushed back because of Covid-19 and a lack of connecting roads. The Karnataka government opened it for the public on June 6. Modi, during his two-day visit to the state, inaugurated the terminal and other railway infrastructure projects.

The terminal at Baiyappanahalli is a result of the Centre’s ambition to modernise railway stations. Indian Railways invested Rs 314 crore in the 4,200-sq metre terminal. Prominent features and services, which have drawn comparisons with Kempegowda International Airport, include seven platforms, a fully air-conditioned lobby, parking space for 900 two-wheelers and 250 four-wheelers.

“Sir M Visvesvaraya is India’s first centralised AC Terminal, a benchmark for future Railway terminals. It will meet the future connectivity needs of Bengaluru & promote the city as the epicentre of socio-economic development,” the Union Ministry of Railways tweeted from its official account.

SIR M VISVESVARAYA RAILWAY TERMINAL FEATURES

— The terminal has been named after Bharat Ratna recipient Sir M Visvesvaraya and modelled after the Kempegowda airport. The terminal can cater to 50,000 people daily;

— The station has seven platforms, three pit lines, and eight stabling lines to operate 50 trains a day. There are six ticket counters, one dedicated to persons with disabilities;

— The station has spacious parking that can also accommodate 50 autorickshaws and 20 cabs and a specialised zone for buses;

— The terminal has a VIP lounge, a waiting hall, and a digital real-time passenger information system. IT also boasts a food court and has lifts, ramps, and stairways that connect to the subway, and a foot overbridge;

— Many posters with QR codes have been put up across the station to access sign language videos explaining its infrastructure. It also has multiple charging points at every level.

SIR M VISVESVARAYA RAILWAY TERMINAL CONNECTIVITY

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation has launched buses to connect the terminal with every corner of the city. The terminal is located in the vicinity of Baiyappanahalli metro station on the Purple line.