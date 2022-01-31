SilverLine project: Know why upcoming high-speed railway project in Kerala is facing protests

The proposed 529.45 kilometres line, which is being executed by the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), will link Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, covering as many as 11 districts through 11 stations.

Kerala SilverLine Project: Despite protests against SilverLine, the Kerala government is firm on implementing the high-speed railway project. The SilverLine project, once ready, will connect the state’s northern and southern ends at a cost of over Rs 63,000 crore. The proposed 529.45 kilometres line, which is being executed by the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), will link Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, covering as many as 11 districts through 11 stations. When the high-speed railway project is completed, one will be able to travel from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram in less than four hours at a speed of 200 km per hour. It takes 12 hours time on the existing Indian Railways network, according to an IE report. The project’s deadline is 2025.

What was the need for this high-speed railway project?

Urban policy experts are of the view that the existing rail infrastructure in the state of Kerala cannot meet future demands. Due to a lot of curves and bends on the existing stretch, most trains run at an average speed of 45 km per hour. According to the government, the project can take a significant load of traffic off the existing stretch as well as make travel faster for commuters, which in turn will reduce road congestion and help reduce accidents. Also, the line will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, produce employment opportunities, help in the expansion of Ro-Ro services, integrate airports and IT corridors, as well as enable faster development of cities it passes through, the government claimed.

What are the features of SilverLine?

According to K-Rail, the high-speed rail project will have EMU-type trains, each with preferably nine cars extendable to 12 cars. A rake of nine-car can seat a maximum of 675 passengers in business as well as standard class settings. The trains can run at a maximum speed of 220 km per hour on a standard gauge track, completing journeys in under four hours in either direction. As per the railway line alignment, starting from Thiruvananthapuram will have stations in Chengannur, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam (Kakkanad), Thrissur, Tirur, Cochin Airport, Kozhikode and Kannur before culminating in Kasaragod. The Cochin International Airport Limited has already offered one acre for the station there. Three of the 11 stations will be elevated (Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur), one of the stations will be underground (Kozhikode) and the rest of the stations at grade. There will be under-passages at every 500 metres with service roads.

What is the status of the SilverLine project?

The Kerala government has started the land acquisition process after the Cabinet gave its approval in the month of June this year. Out of 1,383 hectares of land that are needed to be acquired, 1,198 hectares will be private land. Also, the Cabinet has approved administrative sanctions to get an amount of Rs 2,100 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). As part of the first acquisition stage, local revenue, K-Rail officials are on the ground, demarcating land as well as placing boundary stones. This is being done to give the officers an idea of how much private land will have to be acquired and the number of families who will be displaced.

While Chief Minister Vijayan has written to PM Modi requesting his ‘personal intervention’ to give all necessary clearances, the central government has only given in-principle approval to the railway project. The SilverLine project is expected to be developed using equity funds from the state government, the central government and loans from multilateral lending agencies. According to reports, the Kerala government is planning to issue a ‘white paper’ on the high-speed rail, explaining the project’s benefits and potential in the future. Planning board members will hold extensive consultations as part of the ‘white paper’ drafting. A part of the DPR was released by the government following demands by opposition parties as well as activists.

Why are there protests against the high-speed railway project?

According to an IE report, various political parties including BJP, Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and citizen outfits like K-Rail SilverLine Viruddha Janakeeya Samiti have been spearheading separate protests. A petition, which was signed by 17 Opposition MPs from Kerala said the SilverLine was an “astronomical scam in the making” and the project would sink the state further into debt. The petition said the rail project was financially unviable and it would lead to the displacement of more than 30,000 families.

According to the Samiti and green activists, the SilverLine would cause great environmental harm as its route cuts through precious wetlands, paddy fields and hills. The building of embankments on either side of the major portion of the line will block natural drainage as well as cause floods during heavy rainfall, the Samiti said. A forum of ecology experts, Kerala Paristhiti Aikya Vedi has urged the government to abandon the SilverLine project and explore sustainable solutions.