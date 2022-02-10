Shri Ramayana Yatra: Visit Ayodhya, Varanasi, Janakpur & more! IRCTC Bharat Darshan to depart on this date

The train will depart on 22 February 2022 from Sabarmati Junction railway station at 01:00 AM.

IRCTC Shri Ramayana Yatra: Good news for Lord Ram devotees! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering an exclusive 16 Nights / 17 Days Bharat Darshan tourist train journey for “Shri Ramayana Yatra” tour package. It includes confirmed train tickets in Second Class for the esteemed railway passengers and tourists. The journey will cover Ayodhya, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Varanasi, Prayag, Nasik, Chitrakoot, Hampi and Rameshwaram. The train will depart on 22 February 2022 from Sabarmati Junction railway station at 01:00 AM. The standard category of the IRCTC tour package will cost Rs 16,065 per person.

The boarding stations include Sabarmati, Anand, Vadodara, Godhara, Meghnagar, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Sehore, SHRN (Bhopal), Vidisha, Ganjbasoda, Bina, Lalitpur and Jhansi. The de-boarding Stations are Itarsi, Hoshangabad, Rani Kamlapati, SHRN, Sehore, Ujjain, Nagda, Ratlam, Meghnagar, Godhara, Vadodara, Anand and Sabarmati. The tour package will include train tickets, hall accommodation, pure vegetarian meals for all (Breakfast, Lunch as well as Dinner), an IRCTC Official on train as train Superintendent, tour escorts for announcements and information, security arrangements for each coach (without arms), non AC road transfers on SIC basis and travel insurance.

The tour package will take passengers to various iconic destinations including Ram Janam Bhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya; Bharat-Hanuman Temple and Bharat Kund in Nandigram; Ram – Janki Mandir in Janakpur; Janaki Mandir and Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi; Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan temple and Vishwanath temple in Varanasi; Sita Mata temple in Sitamarhi; Bharadwaj Ashram, Ganga – Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman temple in Prayag; Shringe Rishi Samadhi and Shanta Devi Temple, Ram Chaura in Shringaverpur; Gupta Godawari, Ramghat, Bharat Milap temple, Sati Anusuiya temple in Chitrakoot; Trayambkeshwar temple, Panchvati, Sita gufa, Kalaram temple in Nasik; Anjanadri Hill, Rishimukh Island, Sugreeva cave, Chintamani temple, Malyavantha Raghunath temple in Hampi and Shiva temple in Rameshwaram.