Shri Ramayana Yatra Express tour package Madurai to Nepal by IRCTC; Check schedule, fare, other details here

Shri Ramayana Yatra Express: Big news for travellers! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is introducing a Bharat Darshan tourist train journey named “Shri Ramayana Yatra Express”, originating from Madurai in Tamil Nadu. The journey will cover many iconic destinations associated with the famous Indian epic Ramayana, in a 15-day all inclusive tour package spread across India and Janakpur in Nepal. On November 14, 2018, the Shri Ramayana Yatra Express will depart from Madurai Railway station. The all-inclusive tour package will charge Rs 15,810 per person and it will include accommodation in dharmashalas for night stay/wash and change facilities, all meals, all train as well as road transfers, a dedicated IRCTC tour manager for the entire tour and all sight-seeing arrangements at destinations.

Departing from Madurai railway station, the journey will have many boarding stations en route viz Dindigul, Chennai Central, Karur, Salem, Jolarpet, Erode, Katpadi and Renigunta with the first halt over being at Hospet to visit the Ramayana sites of Kishkindha Kandam. After this, the train will take the passengers to Nasik Road for visiting the temples at Panchavati. Following this, the train will stop at Chitrakoot Dham, Darbhanga, Sita Marhi, Janakpur in Nepal, Ayodhya and Nandigram, Allahabad as well as Shringvernpur and Rameshwaram.

According to IRCTC, the Sri Lanka leg of the Ramayana Yatra has been planned prior to the train journey with departure from Chennai on November 2, 2018. The tour is optional and has been programmed by flight, for 5 nights and 6 days. It will charge Rs 41,000 per person on twin sharing basis. The tour package will include onward/return airfare, all meals, VISA, travel insurance, accommodation in 3-star category equivalent hotels, sightseeing, AC road transfers and all applicable taxes. The group will be received by an English speaking local guide at Colombo Airport in Sri Lanka, who will then accompany them for the entire tour. The sites that will be covered are Kandy, Negombo, the temple at Kataragama, Nuwara Eliya and Colombo.