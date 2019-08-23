Shri Ramayana Express Yatra tours to be re-launched by IRCTC! Top 10 facts about Ramayana Circuit trains

Shri Ramayana Express tour packages are part of Bharat Darshan scheme of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Shri Ramayana Express tours to be launched again! IRCTC is all set to re-launch two Ramayana Circuit tour packages this year. Following the successful runs of four tour packages of special tourist trains on Ramayana Circuit in 2018, Indian Railways and IRCTC is relaunching two packages on this circuit in November 2019. These Shri Ramayana Express tour packages are part of Bharat Darshan scheme of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and cover world-famous places that are associated with Lord Rama. The first such train – Shri Ramayana Express Yatra is scheduled to depart from Jaipur via Delhi on 3 November 2019, while the other train – Ramayana Express would depart from Indore via Varanasi on 18 November 2019.

Shri Ramayana Express tour packages: Schedule, route, places and fare – top 10 things to know

1) Journey on Shri Ramayana Yatra will start from Jaipur railway station with boarding and de-boarding at Alwar, Rewari, Ghaziabad, Delhi Safdarjung, Bareilly, Moradabad, and Lucknow stations. This package also includes the option of visiting Ramayana related places that are located in Sri Lanka for a limited number of seats.

2) The 16 nights/17 days tour will cover many places including Ram Janmbhoomi and Hanuman Garhi at Ayodhya, Sita Mata Mandir at Sitamarhi, Bharat Mandir at Nandigram, Janakpur, Tulsi Manas Mandir and Sankat Mochan Mandir at Varanasi, Sita Samahit Sthal at Sitamarhi, Hanuman Mandir, Triveni Sangam and Bharadwaj Ashram at Prayag, Ramghat and Sati Anusuiya Mandir at Chitrakoot, Panchvati at Nasik, Shringi Rishi Mandir at Shringverpur, Anjanadri Hill and Hanuman Janm Sthal at Hampi and Jyotirlinga Shiva Mandir at Rameshwaram.

3) The package includes vegetarian meals, a dedicated tour manager of IRCTC, accommodation and wash and change facilities in dharamshalas. All transfers, as well as sight-seeing arrangements at tourist places, will be by Non-AC buses.

4) The train will have a total capacity of 800 seats. The trip fare from Jaipur in Shri Ramayana Yatra Tourist Train is Rs 16,065 per person for the Indian part of the tour. The package also includes a tour to Sri Lanka, with 40 seats only.

5) Those who are interested to visit Sri Lanka are required to de-board the train on 17th day at Chennai. They will be offered an economy class flight ticket on Srilankan Airlines. This part of the tour will cover Colombo, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Negombo.

6) The Sri Lanka tour will charge an additional amount of Rs 36,950 per person. Some of the major highlights of this leg of the journey include Ashok Vatika, Sita Mata Mandir, Vibhishana Temple and Shiva Temple at Munneshwaram – Munnavari among others.

7) On the other hand, Ramayana Express train will depart on 18 November 2019 from Indore with boarding stations- Indore, Dewas, Shujalpur, Sehore, Ujjain, Maksi, Bairagarh (Bhopal), Vidisha, Ganj Basoda, Bina, Lalitpur, Jhansi and de-boarding stations- Nagpur, Hoshangabad, Bairagarh (Bhopal), Itarsi, Maksi, Sehore, Shujalpur, Ujjain, Dewas, Indore.

8) This tour will be of 14 nights/15 days and will cover Ayodhya, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Rameshwaram and Madurai.

9) For this tour package, the fare for the trip originating from Indore in 3 AC class would be Rs 17,325 per person and for sleeper class, the fare would be Rs 14,175 per person.

10) The all-inclusive tour package will include hall accommodation at places of night stay and morning freshening up, tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots, an IRCTC Official on train as Train Superintendent, pure vegetarian meals, tour escorts for announcements and information, security arrangements for each coach.