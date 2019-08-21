Shri Ramayana Express: IRCTC to start tour in November; see journey date, fare and other details

The Shri Ramayana Express train of IRCTC will start from Delhi on 3 November 2019. (Financial Express Online)

Shri Ramayana Express tour by IRCTC: Following the successful operation of Shri Ramayana Express train service on the Ramayana circuit, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is all set to launch the train service once again in the month of November this year. According to a News 24 report, the Shri Ramayana Express train of IRCTC will start from Delhi on 3 November 2019. The train journey will cover various pilgrimage centres that are associated with Lord Ram and after completing the journey, the train will return to Delhi. Apart from this, a trip to Sri Lanka is also included in the tour for those who are interested to visit the neighbouring country. For this, 40 people will be able to take a flight to Sri Lanka under this package.

Shri Ramayana Express route, fare details

After departing from Delhi, Shri Ramayana Express will have its first stop in Ayodhya, after which it will go to Hanuman Garhi, Ramkot and Kanak Bhawan temples. The train will cover various interesting sites of the Ramayana circuit including Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringpur, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi and Rameswaram. The train will travel to Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu to complete its journey in a duration of 16 days. The tour package will include train journey, vegetarian meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinner), night accommodation in Dharmashala, transfers and sightseeing in NAC vehicles, services of IRCTC Tour Manager, tour escorts, security on trains, travel insurance as well as all applicable taxes.

According to the report, a maximum of 800 passengers will be able to travel in Shri Ramayana Express for the IRCTC tour. The IRCTC package will cost Rs 16,065 per person. For the Sri Lanka tour, a separate fare of Rs 36,950 will be charged from the passengers. Passengers can take a flight from Chennai to Colombo to visit Sri Lanka. The tour package for 5 nights and 6 days in Sri Lanka will cost a sum of Rs 55,000 per person. The Sri Lanka journey will cover 4 destinations namely, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Colombo, and Negombo.