Shri Ramayana Express flagged off today! Check fare, route and other details of Indian Railways new train

Shri Ramayana Express consists of 15 sleeper-class coaches of ICF design. (image: FE)

Shri Ramayana Express, the first tourist circuit train on the theme of Ramayana, was flagged off today at the Safdarjung railway station in New Delhi. Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has introduced the Shri Ramayana Express train to cover many important iconic destinations across the nation that are associated with the life of Lord Shri Ram in an inclusive tour package. The tour package, which will be of 16 days will spread across India and Sri Lanka, covering four destinations. The all-inclusive tour package will include all meals, sight-seeing arrangements, accommodation as well as wash and change facilities in dharmashalas, all transfers. The tour package will also include a dedicated tour manager of IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), who will be travelling with the tourists during the entire journey. Shri Ramayana Express consists of 15 sleeper-class coaches of ICF design.

Shri Ramayana Express- Route

The pilgrimage circuit, which is being called Shri Ramayana Yatra-Sri Lanka, will have two travel components – one each in both countries, India and Sri Lanka. The Shri Ramayana Express train after leaving from Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station will make its first stop in Ayodhya. After Ayodhya, the train will halt at Hanuman Garhi Ramkot and Kanak Bhawan temple. Following this, the train journey will cover other crucial destinations of Ramayana circuit such as Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Varanasi, Janakpur, Shringverpur, Nasik, Prayag, Chitrakoot, Hampi and Rameshwaram.

Shri Ramayana Express- Fare

The newly introduced Shri Ramayana Express train, having an overall capacity for 800 passengers, will charge Rs 15,120 per person. However, the Sri Lanka leg of the tour package will be charged separately. Passengers who wish to opt for Sri Lanka leg of the tour package can take a flight to Colombo (Capital of Sri Lanka) from Chennai. At present, IRCTC is offering 5 night/6 day Sri Lanka tour package, covering destinations such as Kandy, Colombo, Nuwara Eliya and Negombo at a cost starting from Rs 36,970 per person.

Meanwhile, the national transporter is also likely to launch three more Shri Ramayana Express train services from different parts of the country. Recently, it was reported that these train services will start from Rajkot, Jaipur and Madurai.