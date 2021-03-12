Shramik Kalyan Portal: How Indian Railways ensures 100% compliance of minimum wage payment to contract workers

The Shramik Kalyan e-application of the national transporter was launched on 1 October 2018, which ensures the compliance of provisions of the Minimum Wages Act.

Through Shramik Kalyan Portal, Indian Railways ensures 100 per cent compliance of payment of minimum wages to contract workers! The Shramik Kalyan e-application of the national transporter was launched on 1 October 2018, which ensures the compliance of provisions of the Minimum Wages Act. Besides, it also ensures that contractual workers who are working in Indian Railways get their rightful due by enforcing them to upload wage payment data regularly into the e-application. This helps the national transporter as Principal Employer, to keep vigil over wages disbursed by contractors to contract workers. According to the Railway Ministry, as on 9 March 2021, a total of 15,812 contractors and as many as 3,81,831 contract workers are registered on this portal. Besides, 48,312 number of letters of acceptance (LOA), Rs 3,49,590 lakh (over Rs 3,495 crore)wage amount, as well as around 6 crores man-days, are also registered on this portal.

This e-application is also being used by all PSUs working under the Railway Ministry. The Shramik Kalyan Portal allows all the contractors of various Indian Railways units i.e., divisions/PUs/workshops/PSUs to register themselves on e-application and add Work Orders subsequently, that are issued by different units of Indian Railways to them. According to the Railway Ministry, for each contract worker engaged for the work, contractors have to make their profile and also, update the wages provided to the worker on regular basis. To ensure that wages paid by the contractors conform to Minimum Wages fixed by the government, there are checks in the portal from time to time.

Bill passing authorities of Indian Railways, before passing the bills of contractors, have to check whether the wage data of contract workers have been uploaded by the contractor on the portal or not. Also, necessary changes have been made in the contract conditions for ensuring compliance of the same. In the e-application, provision is available to generate the contract worker’s ID and to send SMSs about wages paid to him from time to time, contribution made to EPF and ESIC, the ministry said. In order to have transparency, the public view also shows at-a-glance summary of relevant details such as details of workers engaged, number of active work orders, as well as gross wages paid to workers till date across different units of Indian Railways, it added.