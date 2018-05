Images put out by the agency show shattered window glasses and seats strewn with small pieces of glass.

Stone pelting on Sealdah Rajdhani Express: In a shocking incident that raises safety concerns, unidentified miscreants pelted stones on Sealdah Rajdhani Express at the Manpur Junction, reported ANI. According to the report, at least 6 passengers were injured. Images put out by the agency show shattered window glasses and seats strewn with small pieces of glass. The glasses of the train were changed at the Gaya Junction railway station. More details are awaited.