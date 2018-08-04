Shocking! Man ‘jumps’ in front of moving metro in Delhi, dies of injury

The incident occurred around 7:35 pm following which the man, identified as Vinod Kumar Pathak, was rushed to RML Hospital where he was declared brought dead, hospital sources said. (Representational photo: AP)

A man died of grievous injuries after he allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at Mandi House metro station here today, officials said today.

The victim, in his 50s, hailed from Varanasi.

Police said they were also probing if the man slipped off the platform and fell on to the tracks.

He was brought to RML Hospital around 8:25 pm with grievous injuries. His head was injured too. The victim was declared brought dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

The train was coming from Yamuna Bank station and going towards Dwarka side. A PCR call was received around 7:30 pm about the incident, a senior police official said.

“He allegedly jumped in front of an approaching train at Mandi House metro station,” a senior DMRC official said.

The hospital sources said the exact cause of the injury will be ascertained only after the autopsy, as to whether he was hit by the train or he fatally injured himself during the incident.

“Services on nearby section faced a little delay due to the incident,” the official said. Further details are awaited.