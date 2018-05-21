Shocking! Air-conditioned coaches of Andhra Pradesh Express catch fire

Reports suggested that fire engulfed B6 and B7 AC coaches of the Andhra Pradesh Express.

Indian Railways train coaches catch fire! In a shocking and disturbing incident, some air-conditioned coaches of the Andhra Pradesh Express caught fire today. According to Ministry of Railways official that Financial Express Online spoke to, all passengers are safe and no casualties were reported. The incident took place around 11:47 AM today. Fire was reported in Train number 22416, New Delhi-Visakhapattanam Express, B-7 coach. This fire reportdely spread in B-6 and B-5 coaches as well. According to the latest information from the Ministry of Railways, all passengers in the affected coaches were evacuated and three fire brigades at the spot are dousing the fire, which is now under control. According to ANI, four air-conditioned coaches of the Andhra Pradesh Express train caught fire. The mishap occurred near Birlanagar station in Gwalior.

Andhra Pradesh Express is a superfast train that runs between New Delhi and Visakhapatnam.

Further details are awaited.