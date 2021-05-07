Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Duronto and more! Indian Railways cancels multiple trains due to low occupancy; Check list

The Northern Railway zone is cancelling several special train services in the coming days.

Cancellation of Special Trains: Several special trains have been running across the Indian Railways since last year when all passenger train services were suspended by the government due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, according to the national transporter, some of these trains are running with low occupancy. Thus, the Railway Ministry has decided to discontinue some of the special trains due to low occupancy and other operational reasons till further advice. The Northern Railway zone is cancelling several special train services in the coming days. Following is the list of special trains that are cancelled by the Northern Railway zone:

02001/02002 Habibganj – New Delhi – Habibganj Shatabdi Special cancelled from May 9

02005 New Delhi – Kalka Shatabdi Special from May 9

02006 Kalka – New Delhi Shatabdi Special from May 10

02011/02012 New Delhi – Kalka – New Delhi Shatabdi Special from May 9

02013 New Delhi – Amritsar Shatabdi Special from May 9

02014 Amritsar – New Delhi Shatabdi Special from May 10

02017/02018 New Delhi – Dehradun – New Delhi Shatabdi Special from May 9

02029/02030 New Delhi – Amritsar – New Delhi Shatabdi Special from May 9

02039/02040 Kathgodam – Ne Delhi – Kathgodam Shatabdi Special from May 9

02045/02046 New Delhi – Chandigarh – New Delhi Shatabdi Special from May 9

02055 New Delhi – Dehradun Jan Shatabdi Special from May 10

02056 Dehradun – New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Special from May 9

02057 New Delhi – Una Himachal Jan Shatabdi Special from May 9

02058 Una Himachal – New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Special from May 10

02263 Pune – Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto Special from May 11

02264 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Pune Duronto Special from May 10

02265 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Jammu Tawi Duronto Special from May 9

02266 Jammu Tawi – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto Special from May 10

02401 Kota – Dehradun Special from May 10

02042 Dehradun – Kota Special from May 9

02433 Chennai Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Special from May 14

02434 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Chennai Central Rajdhani Special from May 12

02441 Bilaspur Junction – New Delhi Rajdhani Special from May 13

02442 New Delhi – Bilaspur Junction Rajdhani Special from May 11

02445 New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express Special from May 9

02446 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – New Delhi Express Special from May 10

02455 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Bikaner Junction Special from May 9

02456 Bikaner Junction – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special from May 10

02461 New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Shri Shakti Special from May 10

02462 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – New Delhi Shri Shakti Special from May 9

04021 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Jaipur Sainik Special Express from May 11

04022 Jaipur – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Sainik Special Express from May 12

04041 Delhi Junction – Dehradun Festival Special from May 9

04042 Dehradun – Delhi Junction Festival Special from May 10

04047/04048 Kotdwar – Delhi Junction – Kotdwar Siddhabali Special from May 9

04505/04506 Kalka – Shimla – Kalka Rail Motor Special from May 9

04515 Kalka – Shimla Festival Special from May 9

04516 Shimla – Kalka Festival Special from May 10

04553 Delhi Junction – Daulatpur Chowk Himachal Express Special from May 10

04554 Daulatpur Chowk – Delhi Junction Himachal Express Special from May 9

04605 Yog Nagri Rishikesh – Jammu Tawi Express Special from May 10

04606 Jammu Tawi – Yog Nagri Rishikesh Express Special from May 9

04609 Rishikesh – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Hemkunt Special from May 10

04610 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Rishikesh Hemkunt Special from May 9

04639/04640 Sahibzada Ajeetsingh (Mohali) – Firozpur – Sahibzada Ajeetsingh Express Spcial from May 9

22439/22440 New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – New Delhi Vande Bharat from May 9