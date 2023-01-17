Several trains delayed yet again as fog reduces visibility – Check detailed list here

Indian Cold wave in North India continues to disrupt everyday life. Several trains in the northern part of India were again delayed on January 17 due to low visibility amid the intense fog. The Indian Meterological department has said that two Western disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India on January 18 and the second one on January 20. Due to this, the intense cold weather conditions will likely abate from January 19, 2023.

According to the official website of the Indian Railways, around 15 trains were running late on Tuesday morning. The delayed trains include Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Express, Dr Ambedkar Nagar- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express, MGR Chennai Central -New Delhi Grand Trunk Express among others.

Here’s a detailed list of the trains delayed on January 17, 2023:

The passengers should check the latest status of the train before arriving at the railway station. They can also track the train by downloading the NTES (National Train Enquiry System) app or can call help line number 139.

Several flights have also been delayed including the ones to Dehradun, Chandigarh and Jaipur among others. According to ANI, Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning.