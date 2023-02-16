Train operation was disrupted at the Prayagraj track due to the derailment of eleven wagons of goods train at Sultanpur station of Lucknow division on Thursday early morning, according to the Northern Railways. The derailment happened after two goods trains, reportedly, collided head-on with each after both arrived on the same track at the same time.

The accident happened reportedly due to the arrival of two goods trains on the same track.

Also Read Indian Railways to run Holi special trains in bid to avoid extra rush! Full list here

The collision and derailment took place at 5.30 am on Tuesday. Clearance work on the site is underway. No casualties were reported in the accident.

Train services in the Lucknow-Varanasi railway track have also been disrupted along with the Ayodhya-Prayagraj railway track. Several trains have been diverted, cancelled or reversed.

22418 – Varanasi Mahamana Express has been reversed from Musafir Khana Railway Station towards Uttar Pradesh and then diverted via Rail Bareli to Pratapgarh. 19313 Indore- Patna Jnc Express has also been diverted via Rail Bareli and Pratapgarh.

13240 Kota-Patna Express, and 13414 Farakka Express routes have also been diverted from Ayodhya Cantt Junction Railway Station. Several trains like the 20401 Lucknow SF Shuttle Express, and 04381 Prayagraj Sangam – Faizabad Express Special have been cancelled.

Further details into the matter are awaited.