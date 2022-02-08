Several Indian Railways trains cancelled due to non-interlocking work; see list here

Due to non-interlocking work for commissioning of Third Line connectivity at Rupaund railway station in Rupaund-Jhalwara double line electrified section of Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway zone, various trains will be remain cancelled.

Cancellation of Trains: In the coming days, multiple train services to remain cancelled. Due to non – interlocking work for commissioning of Third Line connectivity at Rupaund railway station in Rupaund – Jhalwara double line electrified section of Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway zone, various Indian Railways train services of Western Railways will be remain cancelled. Besides, many trains are cancelled due to non – interlocking work at Singrauli, Churki, Karaila Road and Mahdeiya railway stations in the Dhanbad Division of the East Central Railway zone from 29 January 2022 to 15 February 2022. Thus, passengers are advised to check train status before commencing their rail journey. Here is the list of cancelled Indian Railways train services:

1) Train Number 22909 Valsad – Puri Superfast Express of 10 February 2022

2) Train Number 22910 Puri – Valsad Superfast Express of 13 February 2022

3) Train Number 20971 Udaipur City – Shalimar Express of 12 February 2022

4) Train Number 20972 Shalimar – Udaipur City Express of 13 February 2022

5) Train Number 11448 Howrah – Jabalpur Shaktipunj Express (Train journey commencing o­n and from 08 February 2022 to 15 February 2022)

6) Train Number 11447 Jabalpur – Howrah Shaktipunj Express (Train journey commencing o­n and from 06 February 2022 to 13 February 2022)

7) Train Number 19608 Madar – Kolkata Express (Train journey commencing o­n 07 February 2022)

8) Train Number 19607 Kolkata – Madar Express (Train journey commencing o­n 10 February 2022)

9) Train Number 19413 Ahmedabad – Kolkata Express (Train journey commencing o­n 09 February 2022)

10) Train Number 19414 Kolkata – Ahmedabad Express (Train journey commencing o­n 12 February 2022)

11) Train Number 13025 Howrah – Bhopal Express (Train journey commencing o­n 07 February 2022)

12) Train Number 13026 Bhopal – Howrah Express (Train journey commencing o­n 09 February 2022)