Several Indian Railways trains affected due to Traffic and Power block; Check full list here

Attention rail passengers! Indian Railways to undertake a major traffic and power block between Palghar-Boisar railway stations from 27 May 2022 to 29 May 2022, carrying out the work of shifting / modification of existing overhead 220 KV D/C. According to a press release issued by Western Railways, the replacement work of steel girder with PSC slab of bridge number 164 between Vangaon and Dahanu Road stations on 28 May 2022 is also being done, due to which several train services will be regulated, short terminated or partially cancelled. Following is the list of affected train services on 27 May, 28 May and 29 May:

Regulation/Reschedule/ Partially Cancelled or Short Terminated Trains on 27 May:

Train Number 20910 to be regulated by 1.40 hrs

Train Number 12479 to be regulated by 1.15 hrs

Train Number 22956 to be regulated by 1.10 hrs

Train Number 22952 to be regulated by 1.00 hrs

Train Number 12934 to be regulated by 00.50 min

Train Number 20483 to be regulated by 00.45min

Train Number 12932 to be regulated by 00.30 min

Train Number 93012 to be regulated by 00.20 min

Train Number 19002 short terminated at Vangaon and partially cancelled between Vangaon and Virar

Train Number 09143 will depart from Vangaon and partially cancelled between Vangaon and Virar

Train Number 93009 short terminated at Palghar and partially cancelled between Palghar and Dahanu Road

Train Number 93011 short terminated at Palghar and partially cancelled between Palghar and Dahanu Road

Train Number 93008 partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Palghar and will run between Palghar and Borivali

Train Number 93010 partialy cancelled between Dahanu Road and Palghar and will run between Palghar and Virar

Regulation/Reschedule/ Partially Cancelled or Short Terminated Trains on 28 May:

Train Number 19015 to be regulated by 00.50 min

Train Number 09159 to be regulated by 1.00 hrs

Train Number 19001 will depart late by 1.00 hr from Virar

Train Number 19578 will be regulated by 2.10 hrs

Train Number 12479 to be regulated by 1.55 hrs

Train Number 22956 to be regulated by 1.55 hrs

Train Number 09192 to be regulated by 1.20 hrs

Train Number 12934 to be regulated by 1.20 hrs

Train Number 12990 to be regulated by 1.00 hrs

Train Number 12980 to be regulated by 00.45 min

Train Number 12932 to be regulated by 00.40 min

Train Number 82902 to be regulated by 00.35 min

Train Number 22902 to be regulated by 00.25 min

Train Number 09144 to depart late by 1.00 hr from Vapi

Train Number 93012 to depart late by 00.18 min from Dahanu Road

Train Number 19002 short terminated at Dahanu Road and partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Virar

Train Number 09143 partially cancelled between Virar and Dahanu Road and will run between Dahanu Road and Valsad

Train Number 22930 short terminated at Bhilad and partially cancelled between Bhilad and Dahanu Road

Train Number 22929 partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Bhilad and will depart from Bhilad

Train Number 93009 short terminated at Palghar and partially cancelled between Palghar and Dahanu Road

Train Number 93011 short terminated at Palghar and partially cancelled between Palghar and Dahanu Road

Train Number 93013 short terminated at Palghar and partially cancelled between Palghar and Dahanu Road

Train Number 93008 partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Palghar and will run between Palghar and Borivali

Train Number 93010 partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Palghar and will run between Palghar and Virar

Train Number 93012 partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Palghar and will run between Palghar and Virar

Regulation/Reschedule/ Partially Cancelled or Short Terminated Trains on 29 May: