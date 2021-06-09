Several Indian Railways train services to be restored from this month; see train list and dates

Indian Railways has decided to restore several special trains.

Restoration of IRCTC Train Services: Travelling on Indian Railways to get easier now! Those who were waiting to book their train tickets will be glad to know that more trains are ready to resume services from this month. For the convenience of railway passengers, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has recently decided to restore several special trains that were cancelled due to a surge in Covid cases. However, passengers are advised to maintain all Covid-related guidelines and protocols during their journey. According to Northern Railways, the following train services are being restored by the zonal railway from the dates shown against each train:

Train Number 02433 to start from Chennai Central on 18 June 2021

Train Number 02434 to start from H.Nizamuddin on 16 June 2021

Train Number 02055 to start from New Delhi on 15 June 2021

Train Number 02056 to start from Dehradun on 14 June 2021

Train Number 02057 to start from New Delhi on 14 June 2021

Train Number 02058 to start from Una Himachal on 15 June 2021

Train Number 02402 to start from Dehradun on 14 June 2021

Train Number 02401 to start from Kota on 15 June 2021

Train Number 02414 to start from H.Nizamuddin on 18 June 2021

Train Number 02413 to start from Madgaon on 20 June 2021

Train Number 02040 to start from New Delhi on 14 June 2021

Train Number 02039 to start from Kathgodam on 14 June 2021

Train Number 02264 to start from H.Nizamuddin on 14 June 2021

Train Number 02263 to start from Pune on 15 June 2021

Train Number 04609 to start from Rishikesh on 15 June 2021

Train Number 04610 to start from Katra on 14 June 2021

Train Number 02455 to start from Delhi Sarai Rohilla on 14 June 2021

Train Number 02456 to start from Bikaner on15 June 2021

Train Number 04021 to start from Delhi Sarai Rohilla on 15 June 2021

Train Number 04022 to start from Jaipur on 16 June 2021

Train Number 04554 to start from Daulatpur Chowk on 14 June 2021

Train Number 04553 to start from Delhi on 15 June 2021

Train Number 04525 to start from Ambala on 14 June 2021

Train Number 04526 to start from Sriganganagar on 14 June 2021

Train Number 04053 to start from New Delhi on 17 June 2021

Train Number 04054 to start from Amritsar on 17 June 2021

Train Number 02445 to start from New Delhi on 14 June 2021

Train Number 02446 to start from Katra on 15 June 2021

Train Number 04307 to start from Prayag Ghat on 15 June 2021

Train Number 04308 to start from Bareilly on 14 June 2021

Train Number 04211 to start from Agra Cantt on 15 June 2021

Train Number 04212 to start from New Delhi on 14 June 2021

Train Number 04215 to start from Prayag Ghat on 15 June 2021

Train Number 04216 to start from Lucknow on 14 June 2021

Train Number 04315 to start from Bareilly on 14 June 2021

Train Number 04316 to start from New Delhi on 14 June 2021

Train Number 04235 to start from Varanasi on 14 June 2021

Train Number 04236 to start from Bareilly on 15 June 2021