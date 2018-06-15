Several Indian Railways projects launched in Telangana – passenger amenities, solar power plant and more

Interestingly, the minister has also presented the Secunderabad railway station in Telangana with a Platinum Green Rating certificate, which makes it the first railway station of the country to get the recognition by CII-IGBC.

Interestingly, the minister has also presented the Secunderabad railway station in Telangana with a Platinum Green Rating certificate, which makes it the first railway station of the country to get the recognition by CII-IGBC.

Big boost to railway infrastructure in Telangana! Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has today launched various developmental works for the improvement of the state’s railway sector. Additionally, a host of passenger-friendly facilities as well as railway services have been dedicated by the Railway Minister to Telangana. Today, the foundation stone for the fourth foot-over-bridge (FOB) at the Secunderabad railway station has also been laid by the Railway Minister. Interestingly, the minister has also presented the Secunderabad railway station in Telangana with a Platinum Green Rating certificate, which makes it the first railway station of the country to get the recognition by CII-IGBC.

Today, the Railway Ministry announced that all the railway stations, as well as railway buildings across Telangana, will soon be provided with LED lights. Also, WiFi facility will be provided across 20 rural railway stations in Telangana. The Secunderabad railway station will soon witness a major upgradation as at the station’s platform number 7, RCC washable apron will be developed and coach watering facility will be provided as well. Today, the Railway Minister has dedicated two new passenger lifts on platform number 1 and platform number 10 at the Secunderabad railway station. For green energy, the Railway Minister has dedicated a 400 KWp solar plant at Kacheguda railway station. The platform number 4/5 at Kacheguda railway station has also been provided with a new passenger lift. At Kacheguda railway station, bio-toilets on platform number 2/3 and platform number 4/5 have also been inaugurated. Moreover, at Hyderabad railway station, two escalators have been provided on platform number 1 and platform number 5/6.

In addition to these measures, the Railway Minister has also flagged off the extension of train number 57601 Kacheguda-Nizamabad Passenger train. The extension service of the train has been launched in order to enhance railway connectivity in the Northern part of Telangana.