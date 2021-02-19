Several Indian Railways infrastructure projects and passenger amenities inaugurated in West Bengal; details

These newly inaugurated railway projects will give several benefits to passengers.

Indian Railways infra boost in West Bengal! Today Railway Minister Piyush Goyal through video conferencing has inaugurated and dedicated to the nation various Indian Railways infrastructure projects and passenger amenities in the state of West Bengal. According to the Railway Ministry, these projects include second Foot over bridge at Santragachi station, Sankrail freight terminal (phase 1), Vivekananda Meditation Centre in Howrah, executive lounge along with two escalators and two lifts at Sealdah station, premium lounge at Kolkata station, Integrated Security System at Barddhaman station, Foot over bridge at Jhamatpur Baharan and Nimo stations, extension of platform shed at Balagarh and Guptipara stations and escalator at Barddhaman, Tarakeshwar and Nabadwip Dham stations.

According to the Railway Ministry, these newly inaugurated railway projects will give several benefits to passengers. Some of the major benefits of these projects are as follows:

Facilitating safer and faster movement of passengers at railway stations

Better facilities for handling freight rake to speed up industrial growth

Provision of spending quality time by passengers while waiting at railway stations

Improving accessibility for senior citizens as well as divyangjan passengers

Providing better surveillance to ensure safety of railway passengers

A few days ago, the Railway Minister had inaugurated newly electrified Manigram-Nimtita railway section, Road under bridge near Malda and at Manigram, five Foot over bridges at Lalbagh Court Road, Khagraghat Road, Tenya, Niyalishpara and Dahaparadham railway stations as well as two Foot over bridges at Basudebpur and Sujnipara railway stations, all under Malda Division of Eastern Railway zone through video conferencing. Apart from these projects, he also flagged off a freight train on the newly electrified Manigram-Nimtita railway section. Goyal has also said that by the year 2023, every single line in West Bengal will be electrified thereby reducing pollution levels, increasing train speed as well as augmenting passengers amenities.