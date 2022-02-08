Seven Indian Railways’ RPF Bravehearts to be conferred with Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards 2021; details

Recently, the President has approved the conferment of the Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards (which included SJRP, UJRP and JRP) 2021 to seven RPF personnel.

Indian Railways’ Railway Protection Force has been saving lives under “Mission Jeewan Raksha” in mission mode. In the last four years, RPF personnel have saved 1650 lives from the running train wheels at railway stations under this mission. In 2021, 601 lives were saved by the RPF by pulling people out in the nick of time while they were about to come under the wheels of the running trains, according to the Railway Ministry. Since 2018, the acts of RPF personnel have been recognized by the President by Jeewan Raksha Padak awards every year. In the past, such medals were awarded to one, three and five RPF personnel in 2018, 2019, and 2020 respectively. Recently, the President has approved the conferment of the Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards (which included SJRP, UJRP and JRP) 2021 to seven RPF personnel.

According to the ministry, Sarvottam Jeewan Raksha Padak (SJRP) is awarded to members of the police, armed forces or fire services as well as civilians in recognition of their conspicuous acts of valor beyond the course of their duty running grave risks to their own lives leading to saving other lives. The SJRP award carries a medal, a certificate and also a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh. In the year 2021, the SJRP has been awarded to these RPF personnel- Gyan Chand (posthumous) NCR and Anil Kumar CR.

The ministry further mentioned Uttam Jeewan Raksha Padak (UJRP) is awarded to members of the police, armed forces or fire services and civilians in recognition to their conspicuous acts of valor, risking their own lives and saving other precious lives. The UJRP award comprises a medal, a certificate as well as a cash reward of Rs 1.5 lakh. The UJRP has been awarded to these RPF personnel in 2021- Dinker Tiwari ER, Tridip Paul ER, Rajbir Singh NR and Sanjeet Kumar Ram SER.

The Jeewan Raksha Padak (JRP), according to the ministry, is awarded to armed force, police, or fire service members in addition to civilians in recognition to their conspicuous acts of valor, leading to saving other lives. The award carries a medal, a certificate and also a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh. The JRP has been awarded to Bongu Narasimha Rao SER.