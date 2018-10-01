Segregated seats for veg, non-veg passengers on Indian Railways trains? There’s a PIL in Gujarat High Court

The PIL has made the Railway Ministry, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Western Railways zone and the state government of Gujarat as respondents.

Vegetarian and non-vegetarian people to get segregated seats on Indian Railways trains? Recently, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Gujarat High Court, which has sought the court’s intervention in having segregated seats for vegetarian and non-vegetarian passengers in trains. According to an IE report, the PIL has been filed by EE Saiyed, who is a lawyer himself and is a resident of Khanpur in Ahmedabad. In the PIL, he has pleaded the court to direct Indian Railways to give an option for allotting seats in trains in accordance with the food choice of the railway passengers. The PIL has been filed through advocate R J Goswami and is likely to come up for hearing next week, the report stated.

The petitioner, while claiming that the PIL does not have any political motive, stated that the national transporter in its contract for catering services takes utmost care and caution for providing the best eatables to railway passengers. Furthermore, he stated that to cater to a vast diversity of people residing in a country like India, the effort put in is praiseworthy. However, the segregation between vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian food is precarious and there is no distinction with regard to serving the passenger according to their choices, the petition added.

As per the PIL, as the choice of food is being taken at the time of booking train tickets by the Indian Railways, the option for allotting seats in accordance with food choices should be encouraged so that co-passengers, who are vegetarian may not suffer. The petition filed by Saiyed, who claims to be a vegetarian himself, seeks direction to the effect that allotting of seats in trains should be made on the basis of food choices.

According to the report, the PIL has made the Railway Ministry, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Western Railways zone and the state government of Gujarat as respondents.