Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express train opened for public, passengers share experience

The Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express train, which was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was opened for the public on Monday. The train runs between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Several students and teachers were onboard the train during its maiden run and shared their travelling. “Vande Bharat is very different from other trains,” said one of the students. The Ministry of Railways shared the experience of the passengers on its Twitter handle.

The Ministry of Railways also shared an aerial view of the train chugging through Raigiri Curve, Telangana. “Picturesque! Glimpses of the #VandeBharat Express passing through the serene green landscape of Raigiri Curve, Telangana.” said its tweet.

The eighth Vande Bharat Express is also the first train to connect the two Telugu-speaking regions of Andhra Pradesh. The Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express (20833) started at 05.45 AM and would reach Secunderabad at 2.15 PM. The Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam train (20834) will start from Secunderabad at 3 PM and reach Visakhapatnam at 11.30 PM.

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express has total of six stoppages including origin and destination i.e. Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal, and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.

PM Modi informed during the launch that the seven other trains that have been introduced so far have covered a total distance of over 23 lakh kilometres and more than 40 lakh passengers have travelled in Vande Bharat trains so far.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described it as an ” outstanding train” during its launch. “Designs of Vande Bharat are even better than that of the aeroplane, it can provide at most comfortable travelling,” the union minister said. Vande Bharat can travel up to a hundred kilometres in just 52 seconds and is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities.

The train comprises 14 AC Chair Car Coaches and two Executive AC Chair Car Coaches with a capacity of 1,128 passengers. The highest fare of the train is Rs 3120 i.e. for Executive Chair Car between the origin and destination stations. From Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam in a regular chair car is Rs 1,665.