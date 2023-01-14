Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express: Check time table, distance and features

South Central Railways‘ has released the details about the upcoming 8th Vande Bharat Express. This is going to be Telangana’s first semi-high speed passenger train service. The train will run between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam and will cover a distance of 699 kms in 8 hours and 30 minutes. During its journey, the train will halt at four stations.
List of Stoppages of 20833/20834 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express
- Warangal
- Khammam
- Vijayawada Junction
- Rajahmundry
- Visakhapatnam
Timing
Journey from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam
- Departure from Secunderabad – 15:00 hours
- Arrival at Warangal – 16:35 hours
Departure from Warangal – 16:36 hours
- Arrival at Khammam – 17:45 hours
Departure from Khammam – 17:46 hours
- Arrival at Vijayawada Junction – 19:00 hours
Departure from Vijayawada Junction – 19:05 hours
- Arrival at Rajahmundry – 20:58 hours
Departure from Rajahmundry – 21:00 hours
- Arrival at Visakhapatnam – 23:30 hours
Journey from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad
- Departure from Visakhapatnam – 05:45 hours
- Arrival at Rajahmundry – 07:55 hours
Departure from Rajahmundry – 07:57 hours
- Arrival at Vijayawada Junction – 10:00 hours
Departure from Vijayawada Junction – 10:05 hours
- Arrival at Khammam – 11:00 hours
Departure from Khammam – 11:01 hours
- Arrival at Warangal – 12:05 hours
Departure from Warangal – 12:06 hours
- Arrival at Secunderabad – 14:15
Features
The ultra-modern Semi High speed train is equipped with the latest technology and enhanced comforts. The train will provide fastest travelling options between the two states. It has automatic sliding doors, emergency alarm, and emergency talk back with crew in case of any urgency.
There are reclining seats in all classes and rotating seats in Executive AC Chair Car coaches. For safe, secure and convenient journeys, the coaches are equipped with the installation of CCTV cameras. Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to board the train.