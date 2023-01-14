Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express: Check time table, distance and features

South Central Railways‘ has released the details about the upcoming 8th Vande Bharat Express. This is going to be Telangana’s first semi-high speed passenger train service. The train will run between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam and will cover a distance of 699 kms in 8 hours and 30 minutes. During its journey, the train will halt at four stations.

Also Read: 20833/20834 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express ticket booking begins, Check fare, seats and other details

List of Stoppages of 20833/20834 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express

Warangal

Khammam

Vijayawada Junction

Rajahmundry

Visakhapatnam

Timing

Journey from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam

Departure from Secunderabad – 15:00 hours

Arrival at Warangal – 16:35 hours

Departure from Warangal – 16:36 hours

Departure from Warangal – 16:36 hours Arrival at Khammam – 17:45 hours

Departure from Khammam – 17:46 hours

Departure from Khammam – 17:46 hours Arrival at Vijayawada Junction – 19:00 hours

Departure from Vijayawada Junction – 19:05 hours

Departure from Vijayawada Junction – 19:05 hours Arrival at Rajahmundry – 20:58 hours

Departure from Rajahmundry – 21:00 hours

Departure from Rajahmundry – 21:00 hours Arrival at Visakhapatnam – 23:30 hours

Journey from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad

Departure from Visakhapatnam – 05:45 hours

Arrival at Rajahmundry – 07:55 hours

Departure from Rajahmundry – 07:57 hours

Departure from Rajahmundry – 07:57 hours Arrival at Vijayawada Junction – 10:00 hours

Departure from Vijayawada Junction – 10:05 hours

Departure from Vijayawada Junction – 10:05 hours Arrival at Khammam – 11:00 hours

Departure from Khammam – 11:01 hours

Departure from Khammam – 11:01 hours Arrival at Warangal – 12:05 hours

Departure from Warangal – 12:06 hours

Departure from Warangal – 12:06 hours Arrival at Secunderabad – 14:15

Also Read: Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express: Check ticket booking, stoppages and other important details

Features

The ultra-modern Semi High speed train is equipped with the latest technology and enhanced comforts. The train will provide fastest travelling options between the two states. It has automatic sliding doors, emergency alarm, and emergency talk back with crew in case of any urgency.

There are reclining seats in all classes and rotating seats in Executive AC Chair Car coaches. For safe, secure and convenient journeys, the coaches are equipped with the installation of CCTV cameras. Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to board the train.