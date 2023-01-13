Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express: Check ticket booking, stoppages and other important details

The country’s eighth Vande Bharat Express is set to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (on January 15, 2023). The train will ply between Secunderabad railway station to Visakhapatnam. The Prime Minister will flag off the train virtually. This is going to be the second semi-high speed train in South India.

The first blue and white colour train was launched between Mysuru – Bengaluru – Chennai on November 11, 2022. The train will cover the distance of 698 kms in 8 hours and 30 minutes.

Also Read: PM Modi to virtually launch Secunderabad-Vishakapatnam Vande Bharat Express on THIS date! Details Inside

Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express Commercial run

The train is expected to start its commercial run from January 16, 2023 (Monday). Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to board the train. The train will operate six days in a week.

Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express Speed

The Vande Bharat Express can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express Stoppage

During its journey, the train will stop at four railway stations – Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada Junction, and Rajahmundry. Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, a senior railway official said, “the regular stoppage of the train is for one minute while the train will halt for five minutes at Vijayawada Junction railway station.”

Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express Booking:-

The booking of the South Central Railways’ high speed train will start from January 15, 2022 (Sunday). The passengers can book the ticket online or by visiting the Passenger Reservation System (PRS).

Also Read: Vivek Express: India’s longest train to operate four days a week! Details inside

About Secunderabad – Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express

This new train will be the first blue and white colour train connecting Southern states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This is also going to be the first semi-high speed train to be operated by South Central Railway.

Other Vande Bharat trains in India:-

The Vande Bharat is the nation’s first indigenous Semi High Speed train. The first Vande Bharat Express train was launched on February 15, 2019, on the New DelhiKanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route. Currently, seven Vande Bharat trains are running on the following routes – New Delhi – Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, New Delhi – Varanasi, Gandhinagar Capital – Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central, Amb Andaura – New Delhi, Mysuru – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Chennai Central, Nagpur – Bilaspur, Howrah – New Jalpaiguri (NJP).