Secunderabad-Mumbai Devagiri Express: A comfortable ride with modern amenities – All you need to know

The Secunderabad-Mumbai Devagiri Express started running with new advanced Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches on Monday. The train with the revised coach composition was flagged off by Raosaheb Patil Danve, Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines in two separate events at Nanded and Jalna.

An official tweet by the Indian Railways mentioned that Train No.17058 Secunderabad – Mumbai Devagiri Express will make train travel in the Marathwada region safer and more comfortable. It further mentioned that the AC coaches will be equipped with CCTV cameras for better surveillance, a smoke detection system and modern bio-friendly toilets fitted with an electro-pneumatic flushing system.

The LHB coaches are regarded as superior to the more than 40-year-old Integral Coach Factory (ICF) rakes in several aspects. They’re lighter, faster, and have increased passenger capacity. These modern coaches are also equipped with a safety system that prevents them from capsizing during a train accident.

Train travel in #Marathwada region to become more safe & comfortable



Flagging off of Train No.17058 #Secunderabad – #Mumbai Devagiri Express inducted with New LHB Coaches by @raosahebdanve Hon'ble Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines @ Jalna Rly Stn today pic.twitter.com/d8MpNYuqMc — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) February 13, 2023

According to the Railways ministry, the LHB coaches feature state-of-the-art features such as hydraulic suspension, disc brakes, and side suspension. These features make the travelling experience safer and more comfortable.

The various factories that make LHB coaches in India are located in various locations such as the Rail Coach Factory at Kapurthala, the MCF at Rai Bareli, and the ICF at Chennai. From August 31, 2022, to August 19, the factories produced over 6,000 LHB coaches. During COVID-19, they worked full-time and produced a record number of 6,291 coaches.

Indian Railways is working to phase out conventional coaches and replace them with LHB coaches in a phased manner.