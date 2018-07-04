Sealdah-Jammu Tawi Humsafar Express introduced! 5 things to know about the all AC-3 tier train service

The Sealdah-Jammu Tawi Humsafar Express superfast train service, which was flagged off by Minister of State of Railways Rajen Gohain will run on a weekly basis.

Indian Railways’ Sealdah-Jammu Tawi Humsafar Express Train: The Indian Railways recently introduced a new Humsafar Superfast Express train service, which will ply on the Sealdah-Jammu Tawi route, connecting West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir. The Sealdah-Jammu Tawi Humsafar Express superfast train service, which was flagged off by Minister of State of Railways Rajen Gohain will run on a weekly basis. The train number 02318 Jammu Tawi-Sealdah weekly Humsafar Superfast Special train made its inaugural run on July 3, 2018 from Jammu Tawi to Sealdah. Here are 5 things that one should know about the new Sealdah-Jammu Tawi weekly Humsafar Superfast Express train:

1) From Sealdah, the regular service of train number 22317 Sealdah-Jammu Tawi Humsafar Express will start will start from July 9, 2018, and from Jammu Tawi, the regular service of train number 22318 Jammu Tawi-Sealdah Humsafar Express will start from July 11, 2018. From Sealdah, the train will run on every Monday and from Jammu Tawi, the train will run on every Wednesday.

2) Train number 22317 Sealdah-Jammu Tawi Humsafar Express will depart at 01:10 PM from Sealdah and will reach Jammu Tawi the next day at 11:30 PM. While in the return journey, train number 22318 Jammu Tawi-Sealdah Humsafar Express will depart at 07:25 AM from Jammu Tawi and will reach Sealdah the next day at 05:45 PM.

3) The train has been provided with many states of the art like facilities such as GPS-enabled train tracking system, bio-toilets, CCTV cameras, mobile/laptop charging points, smoke alarm as well as fire extinguishers. Additionally, the train has also been provided with braille signages for visually handicapped passengers.

4) The Sealdah-Jammu Tawi Humsafar Express has 16 air-conditioned three-tier coaches in total. In both the directions, the train service will halt at Ludhiana station, Ambala Cantt. station, Saharanpur station, Moradabad station, Bareilly station, Lucknow station, Varanasi station, Mughalsarai station, Gaya station, Dhanbad station and Asansol station.

5) The train will connect Jammu, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, which is close to pilgrimage centres as well as international borders to Sealdah, an important city in West Bengal. Therefore, with the commencement of this train, thousands of passengers including soldiers would be benefitted.