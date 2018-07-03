Sealdah-Jammu Tawi Humsafar Express: Indian Railways to introduce superfast all AC-3 tier train; details here

The inaugural run of the 02318 Jammu Tawi-Sealdah weekly Humsafar Superfast Special train is on July 3, 2018.

Sealdah-Jammu Tawi weekly Humsafar Superfast Express train: Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is all set to introduce another Humsafar Express all AC-3 tier train service. The new Humsafar Express train service will travel between Sealdah in West Bengal and Jammu Tawi in Jammu and Kashmir on a weekly basis. The inaugural run of the 02318 Jammu Tawi-Sealdah weekly Humsafar Superfast Special train is on July 3, 2018. On its inaugural run on July 3, 2018, train number 02318 Jammu Tawi-Sealdah weekly Humsafar Superfast Special train will depart from Jammu Tawi at 12.30 PM in order to reach Sealdah at 11.45 PM the next day. The regular service of the train 22318/22317 from Sealdah will commence from July 9, 2018, and from Jammu Tawi, the regular service will commence from July 11, 2018.

From July 9, 2018, onwards, train number 22317 Sealdah-Jammu Tawi weekly Humsafar Superfast Express train will run on every Monday. The superfast train will depart from Sealdah at 01:10 PM. in order to reach Jammu Tawi at 11:30 PM the next day. In the return direction, from July 11, 2018, onwards, train number 22318 Jammu Tawi-Sealdah weekly Humsafar Superfast Express train will run on every Wednesday. The superfast train will depart from Jammu Tawi at 07:25 AM in order to reach Sealdah at 05:45 PM the next day.

The Sealdah-Jammu Tawi weekly Humsafar Superfast Express train will have sixteen AC three-tier coaches. En route, in both the directions, the train service will stop at Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt., Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Varanasi, Mughalsarai, Gaya, Dhanbad, Asansol railway stations.

The Humsafar Express was announced by former Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu as part of Railway Budget 2016. In order to give the common man a taste of ‘luxury’, the train sets have been provided with dustbins, fire announcement system, GPS (Global Positional System)-based passenger information systems, mini-pantry, coffee/tea/soup vending machine of the IRCTC, LED lights, bio-toilets, CCTV cameras etc.