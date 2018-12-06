Say goodbye to jerky train rides! By January 2019, Indian Railways to offer a new experience on these trains

By: | Published: December 6, 2018 12:12 PM

Indian Railways passengers can now look forward to jerk-free smooth rides on Shatabdi and Rajdhani Express trains. As part of its plan to upgrade premium services, Indian Railways is undertaking the exercise of replacing couplers in these trains.

No more jerky train rides on Rajdhani, Shatabdi Express trainsIndian Railways is replacing age-old couplers with a new version of Centre Buffer Coupler (CBC).

Indian Railways passengers can now look forward to jerk-free smooth rides on Shatabdi and Rajdhani Express trains. As part of its plan to upgrade premium services, Indian Railways is undertaking the exercise of replacing couplers in these trains. As of now all Shatabdi Express trains under Northern Railways have already received this upgrade. A Railway Ministry official told Financial Express Online that by end of this year, all Shatabdi Express trains across the entire railway network will have new couplers. “The plan is to upgrade all Shatabdi Express trains with new couplers by end of December and all Rajdhani Express trains pan-India by end of January 2019,” the official told Financial Express Online.

A coupler in a train is a device that connects coaches with each other. Indian Railways is replacing age-old couplers with a new version of Centre Buffer Coupler (CBC). According to the official, the equipment that connects the couplings to the rolling stock is called draft gear. The standard coupler on connecting LHB coaches had issues which resulted in jerks during rides. Now, Indian Railways is making use of a CBC that has balanced draft gear. This new draft gear has high-capacity shock absorbers which will ensure that jerks are done away with, making the ride smoother for passengers.

Indian Railways has been upgrading its Shatabdi and Rajdhani Express trains under Operation Swarn. The Rs 50 lakh per rake upgrade aims at enhancing onboard passenger amenities such as modular toilets and cleaner coaches. All major Shatabdi and Rajdhani Express trains on the Indian Railways network have been revamped to provide passengers better value for money at a time when Indian Railways fears losing out to competition from the aviation sector.

The national transporter has also rationalised its dynamic pricing/flexi-fare scheme, removing it from premium trains with low occupancy and reducing the maximum fare cap to 1.4 times the base fare, as against 1.5 times.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Say goodbye to jerky train rides! By January 2019, Indian Railways to offer a new experience on these trains
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition