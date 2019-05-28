Save 30 minutes! Mumbai-Pune Intercity Express becomes fastest mode of transport between two cities

Published: May 28, 2019 12:28:14 PM

Indian Railways Central Railway zone recently conducted a successful trial of the Mumbai-Pune Intercity Express, reducing the travel time between the two cities to 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Indian Railways is using the push and pull technology and with the help of this, around 30-35 minutes will be saved while commuting between Mumbai and Pune.

If you commute between Mumbai and Pune frequently, here is some good news! Soon, the travel time between these two cities will reduce significantly. Indian Railways Central Railway zone recently conducted a successful trial of the Mumbai-Pune Intercity Express, reducing the travel time between the two cities to 2 hours and 35 minutes. Central Railway CPRO, Anil Kumar told Financial Express Online that the national transporter is using the push and pull technology and with the help of this, around 30-35 minutes will be saved while commuting between Mumbai and Pune. With road journey between the two cities taking almost 3 hours, the Intercity Express will become the fastest mode of transport between Mumbai and Pune.

The push and pull technology involves two locomotives. Therefore, instead of one, the Mumbai-Pune Intercity Express will be fitted with two locomotives – one at the front and the other at the rear. The recently conducted trial run was hugely successful. Indian Railways is now planning to implement it for regular public runs. The major saving of travel time will take place at Karjat station, where the train had to be detained in order to attach banker engines in the rear.

At present, the Mumbai-Pune Intercity Express takes 3 hours and 17 minutes from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) railway station to Pune station. On its return journey from Pune to Mumbai CSMT, the Intercity Express takes 3 hours 10 minutes.

With the revised time table of the train to save travel time, the Mumbai-Pune Intercity Express will start from Mumbai CSMT railway station at 6.45 AM, instead of 6.40 AM and will reach Pune station at 9.20 AM, instead of 9.57 AM. On its return journey, the Pune-Mumbai Intercity Express train will depart from Pune station at 6.30 PM, instead of 5.55 PM and arrive at the Mumbai CSMT railway station at 9.05 PM.

