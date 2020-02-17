Satisfy your taste buds! IRCTC opens state-of-the-art kitchen unit & veg, non-veg restaurants at Erode station

The Erode station earlier had the kitchen unit, but the redevelopment has added state-of-the-art facilities such as grinding area, pot wash, cold rooms, combi oven.

IRCTC opens a new facility to let you enjoy fresh and healthy meals on your next train journey from the Erode station! The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the catering arm of the national transporter, has opened a renovated state-of-the-art modern kitchen unit and refreshments rooms at the Erode railway station in the state of Tamil Nadu. The Erode railway station comes under the Salem division of the Southern Railways (SR) zone. Railway officials of the Southern Railways zone told Financial Express Online that the state-of-the-art kitchen unit has been redeveloped and opened with modern kitchen equipment such as walk-in cold room, combi oven, walk-in coolers.

With this facility by IRCTC, the Erode station now also boasts of vegetarian and non-vegetarian restaurants with separate veg and non-veg kitchen units. The official added that the unit has two separate dinings halls and two take away counters for the convenience of passengers.

These facilities will enhance the cooking and storage value of the food items cooked at the kitchen units. The restaurants which have separate dinings spaces for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food are handled by the IRCTC officials delegated at the station.

According to the railway official, the kitchen unit is equipped for the preparation of as many as 1500 meals at a time. Additionally, in order to improve the food quality and consistency, the operating trains will pick up the food items from this unit as well as other kitchen units set up by IRCTC at various railway stations, enroute their journeys. The Erode station is a major railway junction of the zone, which serves the city of Erode. It is located near the Erode Central Bus Terminus and witnesses a high passenger footfall on all operational days.