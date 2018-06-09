Sampoorna Kranti coach derails in Ghaziabad

A coach of New Delhi-Rajendranagar Sampoorna Kranti Express derailed near Ghaziabad, minutes after it left from New Delhi, officials said.

A coach of New Delhi-Rajendranagar Sampoorna Kranti Express derailed near Ghaziabad, minutes after it left from New Delhi, officials said. No passenger was injured in the accident.

A Northern Railway official confirmed that the power coach of the train which was placed at the last derailed around 6.40 p.m. in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district.