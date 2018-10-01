SAIL’s new chairman says fulfilling rail requirements of Indian Railways is top priority

The Railways had earlier invited a global tender for procuring around 4.87 lakh metric tonnes of rails to meet the shortfall of supply from SAIL.

Supplying rails to Indian Railways is one of the key priorities of SAIL, its newly appointed Chairman Anil Chaudhary said. The official was addressing the workers of Bhilai Steel Plant of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) in Chhattisgarh, where rails are manufactured. The state-owned steel maker has lost the tag of sole supplier of rails to the national transporter. “We have to meet the current market competition and get business advantage. Fulfilling the rail requirements of Indian Railways is our highest priorities,” he said.

The steel industry is going through a better phase, and this is the time to take maximum advantage of this opportunity, he said. He also urged the employees to work collectively to increase the production at the plant. Besides rails, the plant also specialises in other products such as wire rods, merchant products, heavy structurals, including channels and beams.

The entire range of TMT products (bars and rods) produced by the plant is of earthquake-resistant grade. The Railways had earlier invited a global tender for procuring around 4.87 lakh metric tonnes of rails to meet the shortfall of supply from SAIL. Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) bagged 20 per cent of the tender floated to become the first and only private player to supply rails Indian Railways. The company has already started delivering the rails to the Railways. In August, JSPL flagged off the first consignment of rails for Indian Railways from its Raigarh plant in Chhattisgarh.