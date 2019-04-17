Safety, punctuality, infra upgrade for Indian Railways! Piyush Goyal discusses targets for FY 2019-20

The video conference was conducted to discuss the targets for the financial year 2019-20.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal held a video conference recently with officials from all zones across the Indian Railways network. The video conference was conducted to discuss the targets for the financial year 2019-20. Also, during the conference, suggestions and innovative ideas were taken by the ministry for bringing a quantum jump in improvement in safety and mobility as well as the overall performance of Indian Railways. Other than all the railway zones, the video conference was also attended by production units, DGs of RDSO (Research Design and Standards Organisation), NAIR (National Academy of Indian Railways) and all DRMs (Divisional Railway Managers).

According to details shared by the national transporter, the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) is developing a portal in order to manage monthly achievements, targets, KPIs as well as data analytics. With the help of this portal, the GMs and DRMs will be able to get reports online about monthly and cumulative achievements. Moreover, the Railway Ministry also proposed to hold such video conferences, around 15th of every month in order to discuss the monthly achievements of all railway zones/divisions.

In the meeting, several parameters were discussed including safety, punctuality, freight loading and passengers, earnings and expenditure, infrastructure and capacity augmentation, production of locomotives and coaches, periodic overhauling of coaches, wagons, locos, EMU/MEMU/DEMU, maintenance of railway tracks, PSR removal, asset reliability.

FY 2018-19 was recorded as the safest year in the history of Indian Railways. Over the last five years, various steps were taken to improve safety in train operations. As per the data shared by Indian Railways, the number of consequential accidents, including collisions, fire in trains, derailment, level crossing accidents and miscellaneous, have reduced from 1130 in FY 1980-81 to 59 in FY 2018-19, resulting in 94.8% reduction overall. This is the lowest figure ever in the history of the national transporter.