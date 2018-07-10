Safety first! Indian Railways to raise Rs 2,500 crore for installing CCTV cameras on trains, stations

For the CCTV project, Rs 500 crore has been allocated by the Finance Ministry under the Nirbhaya Fund.

CCTV cameras in Indian Railways: In an attempt to enhance safety across the entire Indian Railways network, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry aims to install CCTV cameras at railway stations and trains. For the same, the national transporter plans to raise Rs 2500 crore. CCTV cameras will help improve the surveillance systems across the railway network. According to an IANS report, Indian Railways is raising Rs 2500 crore after it did not get allocations from the Finance Ministry. The fund to install CCTV cameras is likely to be raised by Indian Railways Finance Corporation (IRFC), which is the finance arm of the national transporter. In order to implement various expansion plans undertaken by the Indian Railways, IRFC raises funds from capital markets as well as other sources.

For the CCTV project, Rs 500 crore has been allocated by the Finance Ministry under the Nirbhaya Fund. In order to complete the CCTV project, Rs 3,000 crore will be required. A senior Railway Ministry official told IANS that, while CCTV cameras have been installed across 436 railway stations, this year, 547 more railway stations would be covered under the Nirbhaya Fund. The Union Budget 2018-19 had approved CCTV cameras in 58,276 train coaches and 5,121 railway stations.

According to the report, now, in order to strengthen safety and security of railway passengers, Indian Railways has decided to install CCTV cameras in 42,000 train coaches and 5,000 railway stations. As Indian Railways was asked to raise resources on its own for the installation of CCTV cameras across the entire railway network by the Finance Ministry, the national transporter has decided to raise Rs 2,500 crore for the CCTV project through IRFC. It has been also reported that over the next two years, mail, express, premier as well as local passenger trains of Indian Railways will be equipped with the modern surveillance systems.