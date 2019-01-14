Safety first for Indian Railways! Mumbai local train coaches to have blue lights; here’s why

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has shared a video on his Twitter handle which shows that the blue light starts blinking just after the guard rings the hooter which signals that the train is about to leave the station.

mumbai local train photoMumbai local trains

Safety first for Mumbaikars! Indian Railways has been taking measures to safeguard the lives of passengers and provide them with the necessary comfort during the journey. One such step has been taken to avoid unwanted incidents in Mumbai local trains. Indian Railways has been installing a blue light EMU coach gates which will start glowing as soon as the train is about to start. The blinking light will guide the passengers not to board the train at the last moment. This is the initial step towards finally introducing local trains with automatic sliding doors.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has shared a video on his Twitter handle which shows that the blue light starts blinking just after the guard rings the hooter which signals that the train is about to leave the station. Goyal has stated the move is aimed at curbing accidents that take place due to passengers rushing to board the train at the last moment.

“The Central Railway have yet again come out with an innovation, and based on the successful trial runs, if implemented, will act as one more indicator for the Mumbaikars, not to risk their lives and wait for another local, for reaching their homes and destinations safe. Central Railway have installed a blue light visual indicator just above the entrance of one EMU coach for guiding the commuters not to board the running train, at the last moment,” Indian Railways said in a statement.

The feature is a common one in Delhi metro. In Delhi Metro, the same measure is being used to indicate to passengers that the metro train’s doors are closing and one should not attempt to rush through them.

Local trains in Mumbai are considered as the lifeline. Around 75 lakh passengers travel on Mumbai local trains on a daily basis and a staggering 264 core (2.64 billion) passengers boarded the local trains in the 2016-17 financial year, according to reports. The over 150-year-long vast Mumbai local train network spans through 427.5 km. Two railway zones- Central and Western Railways- run the network.

Last year, Goyal issued directions asking the authorities concerned to turn all local trains in Mumbai into 15-coach from existing 12 coaches. The move was seen as a relief for passengers.

