Safety concerns continue! Ajmer-Jammu Tawi Express derails near Jaipur; no casualty

Three coaches of the Ajmer-Jammu Tawi Puja Express derailed on Jaipur-Phulera double track around 3.43 pm today.

No casualty was reported, officials said.

Three sleeper coaches — S2, S3 and S9 — derailed when the train had just departed from a yard at Phulera junction towards Jaipur, North Western Railway (NWR) CPRO Tarun Jain said.

“No passenger was injured in the mishap, and restoration work is underway. The track would be restored soon,” he said.

Senior officers from the North Western Railway also supervised the work.

This is the second such incident in the zone since this morning.

An SLR coach of Lalgarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan after hitting a wild animal in the wee hours today.

There was no casualty and restoration of track was completed for smooth running of trains, an NWR spokesman said.