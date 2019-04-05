Safest year! This new record by Indian Railways in FY19 will cheer every passenger

The financial year 2018-19 has been declared as the safest year for Indian Railways.

Indian Railways sets new record in FY 2018-19 for being the safest year in the history of the national transporter! With significant reduction in the number of consequential accidents, in number of fatalities and injury figures, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has made big achievement on the safety front. In the past five years, several measures were implemented to improve safety in train operations, says Indian Railways. The financial year 2018-19 has been declared as the safest year for Indian Railways. As per the data provided by the national transporter, the number of consequential accidents, including collisions, level crossing accidents, fire in trains, derailment and miscellaneous, have reduced from 1130 in 1980-81 to 59 in 2018-19, resulting in 94.8% reduction. The number is the lowest ever figure in the history of the national transporter, making 2018-19 the safest year.

According to Indian Railways, during the same period, the number of fatalities has reduced to 37 in 2018-19 from 658 in 1981-82, with a total of 94.4% reduction. Also, the injury figures decreased to 108 in 2018-19 from 1144 from 1981-82, with recording 90.6% reduction. During the same period, the globally recognized safety measure namely Accidents Per Million Train Kilometres has also displayed significant improvement. The total number of Accidents Per Million Train Kilometres reduced to an all time low figure of 0.06 in 2018-19 from a high figure of 2.20 in 1981-82.

According to Indian Railways’ data, as compared to 2013-14, the number of accidents has been reduced from 118 to 59 in 2018-19, number of fatalities reduced from 152 to 37, number of injuries reduced from 234 to 108 and number of Accidents Per Million Train Kilometres reduced from 0.10 to 0.06.

Interestingly, last financial year, i.e 2017-18 was also recorded to be the safest year for Indian Railways, but this year with continued safety measures, it has been bettered further. As compared to 2017-18, the number of accidents has been reduced from 73 to 59 in 2018-19, number of fatalities reduced from 57 to 37, number of injuries reduced from 197 to 108 and number of Accidents Per Million Train Kilometres reduced from 0.09 to 0.06.