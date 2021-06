Safe, economical & faster suburban travel in Hyderabad! Indian Railways to resume more MMTS services from July

Indian Railways has approved resumption of 45 additional MMTS services in the state of Telangana from 1 July 2021.

Regular travelling to get smoother and easier in Hyderabad! After restarting 10 MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) services recently, Indian Railways has approved resumption of 45 additional MMTS services in the state of Telangana from 1 July 2021. On 23 June 2021, suburban train services were resumed in Hyderabad and Secunderabad for commuters. According to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, the additional MMTS services will provide a safe, economical and faster means of travel for suburban passengers in the capital city of Telangana. Here is the full list of 45 additional MMTS trains, which will start operations with effect from 1 July 2021:

Falaknuma – Lingampalli / Ramachandrapuram

Train Number 47153

Train Number 47211

Train Number 47165

Train Number 47214

Train Number 47216

Train Number 47161

Train Number 47164

Train Number 47166

Train Number 47207

Train Number 47167

Train Number 47203

Train Number 47220

Train Number 47170

Lingampalli / Ramachandrapuram – Falaknuma

Train Number 47213

Train Number 47176

Train Number 47212

Train Number 47189

Train Number 47182

Train Number 47186

Train Number 47187

Train Number 47190

Train Number 47191

Train Number 47192

Train Number 47159

Train Number 47194

Hyderabad – Lingampalli

Train Number 47101

Train Number 47105

Train Number 47108

Train Number 47109

Train Number 47111

Train Number 47112

Train Number 47114

Train Number 47116

Train Number 47118

Train Number 47120

Lingampalli – Hyderabad

Train Number 47128

Train Number 47132

Train Number 47135

Train Number 47136

Train Number 47138

Train Number 47139

Train Number 47140

Train Number 47142

Train Number 47145

Train Number 47148

The Multi-Modal Transport System started its operation in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad in the year 2003. Before the Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown, 121 Multi-Modal Transport System train services used to run, covering a distance of 42 kilometres across the city through 25 railway stations and it used to have an average daily footfall of 1.2 lakh passengers.