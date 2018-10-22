​​​
  4. Rs 35,000 Crore plan to electrify all Railway lines across country, says Railway Board official

Rs 35,000 Crore plan to electrify all Railway lines across country, says Railway Board official

Electric energy was cheaper and Railways made a saving of Rs 13,500 crore per annum by using it instead of diesel on several routes, Singh, who is Member (Traction), said.

By: | Published: October 22, 2018 8:50 AM
A Rs 35,000 crore plan has been drawn up for electrification of all railway lines across the country

A Rs 35,000 crore plan has been drawn up for electrification of all railway lines across the country, Railway Board Member Ghanshyam Singh said here Sunday.

Electric energy was cheaper and Railways made a saving of Rs 13,500 crore per annum by using it instead of diesel on several routes, Singh, who is Member (Traction), said.

He said it was the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to carry out electrification of entire Indian Railways through indigenous sources.

“We plan to electrify the Rameswaram-Madurai section. The cost of electrification of the 161-km stretch will be around Rs 158 crore,” he told reporters after inspecting the cantilever Pamban bridge, an engineering marvel built across the sea connecting the holy island to the main land.

He also said it had been decided to build a new cantilever bridge with electric traction but as it would take a long time, Railways would first go for electrification of the existing bridge.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top