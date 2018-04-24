RRB Recruitment 2018: Online Railways jobs drive likely to save paper sheets equivalent to 10 lakh trees

Online Railways jobs drive likely to save paper sheets equivalent to 10 lakh trees. (PTI)

The online recruitment drive of the Indian railways is likely to save paper sheets equivalent to 10 lakh trees. The railway is about to conduct the examinations involving 2.5 million candidates. According to a senior Railway official, for the pen and paper-based examination, recruitment boards would have required 7.5 crore paper sheets or the equivalent of 10 lakh trees. Now, the exam is completely online, this large amount of paper is not needed and as a result of this, the process is not only provided thousands of jobs, it has also resulted in saving about 7.5 crore paper sheets and 10 lakh trees approximately, reported IANS.

‘One applicant generally requires three-four paper sheets of A4 size to write the examination. So with the whole exercise going online, the Railways has saved a significant quantity of paper sheets,’ the official told news agency IANS.

The Indian Railways, considered as one of the largest employers in the country had started the process to recruit around 90,000 jobs last month for the different posts of Group C (assistant loco pilot, technician) and Group D category through advertisements number CEN 01/ 2018 and CEN 02/ 2018. The registration processes were concluded on last month itself.

But the RRB (Railway Recruitment Board) has so far not yet declare the dates of the exam. The candidates are being advised to check the official web portals of RBBs to get the schedule. This recruitment drive is going to be one of the biggest ever conducted in India.

The exam is likely to take place around 300 centres across the country. Railways have made special preparation so that its site does not crash during the examination.