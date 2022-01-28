RRB NTPC Recruitment: Indian Railways forms High Power Committee to look candidates concerns over CBT-1 result

A high power committee has been formed to look into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates in regard to the 1st Stage CBT results of CEN 01/2019 of NTPC.

RRB NTPC Recruitment Update: As several students have raised concerns over the recently announced results of Indian Railways’ First Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of Centralized Employment Notification (CEN) 01/2019 of Non Technical Popular categories, the Railway Ministry has formed a high power committee to look into the matter. According to a statement issued by the Railway Ministry, a high power committee has been formed to look into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates in regard to the 1st Stage CBT results of CEN 01/2019 of NTPC issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) earlier this month on 14-15 January 2022. The newly formed committee will look into the following issues and will also give recommendations:

1) First Stage CBT results of CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) as well as the methodology used for shortlisting candidates for the CBT-2 without affecting existing shortlisted candidates

2) Introduction of the Second Stage Computer Based Test in CEN RRC 01/2019

The ministry further stated that candidates can lodge their concerns as well as their suggestions to the committee at the email id: rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in. The Railway Ministry has also mentioned that all Chairpersons of Railway Recruitment Boards have also been directed to receive the grievances of candidates through their existing channels, compile these grievances as well as send the same to Committee.

Candidates with doubts are given three weeks time up to 16 February 2022 to submit their concerns and after examining these concerns, the newly formed committee will submit their recommendations by 04 March 2022, the Railway Ministry said. In view of the above, the Second Stage Computer Based Test of CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) starting with effect from 15 February 2022 as well as First Stage CBT of CEN RRC 01/2019 starting with effect from 23 February stands postponed, the Railway Ministry further added.