RRB Group D exam date announced at rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

(Reuters)

17th September 2018 . RRB also issued an important news regarding the admit cards too. It said that candidates who have applied for the RRB Group D Recruitment 2018 under the CEN 02/2018 will get to know the exam date, the admit card and the examination city from September 7 . The information will be available on The Railway Recruitment Board has announced the exam dates for the RRB Group D examinations for 2018. In a notification, it said that the exams will begin from. RRB also issued an important news regarding the admit cards too. It said that candidates who have applied for the RRB Group D Recruitment 2018 under the CEN 02/2018 will get to know the exam date, the admit card and the examination city from. The information will be available on rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB has also requested to not try to download the admit cards right now as the link on the website is only for the candidates who are going to appear for the RRB ALP exam. It said that a pop-up will appear on th official website which clearly asks candidates not to download the form that is available right now.

The RRB had released a notification in February for 62,907 Group D posts which have the Level 1 pay scale of 7th CPC. As per the reports, as many as 1.9 crore candidates have applied for the vacancies. As per the recent exams conducted, it is expected that RRB Group D Exams may extend for over a month.