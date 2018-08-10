RRB 2018: Indian Railways announces more exam special trains – this time between Gaya, Indore, Barauni, Indore

The Railways had yesterday announced nine exam special trains for the exams that began today. (PTI)

The Railways announced today special trains between Gaya and Indore and Barauni And Indore for the candidates appearing in the national transporter’s computer-based exams for recruitment. The Railways had yesterday announced nine exam special trains for the exams that began today. Nearly 48 lakh candidates will appear for the first set of the computer-based tests for 66,502 vacancies of assistant loco-pilots (ALP) and technicians. The exams will be conducted in a phased manner till August 31.

The next set of exams is on August 10, followed by exams on August 13, 14, 17, 20, 21, 29, 30 and 31. The 03653 Gaya-Indore Examination special train departed from Gaya today at 5 pm to reach Indore at 04.30 pm tomorrow. The 03685 Gaya-Indore Examination special train will depart from Gaya on August 11 at 11.00 am and reach Indore at 03.00 pm the next day.

The train will stop at Dehri On Sone, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhaya (Mughalsarai), Varanasi, Sultanpur, Lucknow Jn., Kanpur, Jhansi, Sant Hirdaram Nagar and Ujjain stations enroute in both the directions. The 05525/05526 Barauni-Indore-Barauni Examination Special Train will depart from Barauni on August 11 at 07.00 am to reach Indore at 04.30 pm the next day.

In the return journey, the 05526 Indore- Barauni Examination special train will depart from Indore on August 14 at 09.05 pm to reach Barauni at 02.20 am the third day. Comprising of six sleeper class and ten general class coaches, the 05525/05526 Barauni-Indore-Barauni examination special train will stop at Samastipur, Muzzafarpur, Hajipur, Sonpur, Patliputra, Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Dildar Nagar, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhaya (Mughalsarai), Varanasi, Sultanpur, Lucknow Jn., Kanpur, Jhansi, Sant Hirdaram Nagar and Ujjain stations enroute in both the directions.

Earlier, the national transporter announced the running of two trains between Bihar’s Muzaffarpur city and Secunderabad in Telangana. It also said special trains would be run between Muzaffarpur and Bhubaneshwar, between Darbhanga and Bhubaneshwar, Barauni and Sikandarabad, and Danapur and Sikandarabad.