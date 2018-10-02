Roadrailer trains: Indian Railways new bet with opening of dedicated freight corridors

Recently, the country’s first roadrailer train left from Tamil Nadu for Palwal in Haryana.

With Indian Railways roadrailer train services starting between North and South India, these type of trains are now likely to be operated across the country. Once the dedicated freight corridor is opened, many more such trains will be seen running on the tracks, according to a Dainik Jagran report. Recently, the country’s first roadrailer train left from Tamil Nadu for Palwal in Haryana. The bogie and wagon or container of these trains are made of special designs, which can run on both road and railways as per requirement. Its container unit consists of eight truck wheels and four rail wheels, according to the report.

To make this run on the road, the unit is attached to the trailer. Then only the tire wheels work while the rail wheels keep hanging up. Upon reaching the railway terminal, the container is separated and is attached to the train. Following this, the rail wheels come down and the tires are turned upside. Roadrailer trains are quite common in developed countries. However, in India, the train was approved by the central government in the month of March this year and the operation was started recently, the report said. These trains are being manufactured as well as operated by Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited in collaboration with Indian Railways. The company has so far constructed as many as 100 roadrailer units and 20 rail bogie adapters.

According to sources, quoted in the report, the roadrailer trains will reduce the maintenance costs of roads. Also, it will minimize sound as well as air pollution. This is because a roadrailer train works equivalent to fifty trucks and its units make very little use of the road. These trains will prove to be of great advantage once the dedicated freight corridor is completed.

In addition to Indian Railways, the cooperation of state governments is also necessary for the operation of these trains, considering the fact that its dual-use units require the approval of State Transport Department.