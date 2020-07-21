Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line: Indian Railways’ Yog Nagri Rishikesh railway station is breathtaking; see pics

The upcoming railway line project aims to make train journeys convenient and comfortable for pilgrims.

Indian Railways’ Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line project: Soon, a new broad gauge railway line will be introduced by Indian Railways, connecting Rishikesh to Karnaprayag in the state of Uttarakhand. The upcoming railway line project aims to make train journeys convenient and comfortable for pilgrims. Apart from making train travel easier, the railway line is also expected to play a crucial role in the development of the state. Recently, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat, shared some pictures of the first station of the Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway line project. Check out some beautiful pictures of Yog Nagri Rishikesh railway station below:

All project packages of this railway line will be allotted before the month of December.

According to Rawat, the movement of trains to Yog Nagri Rishikesh railway station will start soon. Work on the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line is progressing at a fast pace. He further said that all project packages of this railway line will be allotted before the month of December and work will start all over the entire railway line.

Earlier, Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry said that once the development work of the Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway line project is over and the line is thrown open to the public, all passengers/visitors especially devotees will be able to easily travel to all the holy shrines located across the region. The Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway line project, which is 125 km long, will pass through various prominent places, connecting Srinagar, Devprayag, Rudraprayag, Karnprayag, Dehradun, Gauchar, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli.

The Rishikesh-Karnprayag broad gauge railway line project will have a total of 12 new railway stations, 16 bridges as well as 17 tunnels. The broad gauge railway line project is being developed at a cost of Rs 16,216 crore. The railway line is scheduled for completion by December 2024. According to the Railway Ministry, the Rishikesh-Karnprayag broad gauge railway line will promote trade, give a boost to tourism as well as provide railway connectivity between five districts of the state.